StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

