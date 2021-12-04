StoneX Group Inc. Takes $5.87 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GINN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

GINN opened at $58.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

