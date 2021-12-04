Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $294,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.