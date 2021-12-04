Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,021 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

