Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,364 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.