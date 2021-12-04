Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

