Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its 200-day moving average is $309.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

