Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 328,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

