Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.41. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

