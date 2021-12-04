Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $143.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66.

