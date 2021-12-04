Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

