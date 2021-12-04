Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

