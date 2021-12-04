Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

