Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.