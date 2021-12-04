Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,773 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.73 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

