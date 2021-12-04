Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.27 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

