Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,492 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

