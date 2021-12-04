Strs Ohio Cuts Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

