Strs Ohio Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 165.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Balchem by 73.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Balchem by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $103.76 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.