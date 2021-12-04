STV Group’s (STVG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON STVG opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 352.28. The firm has a market cap of £156.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

