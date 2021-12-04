Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

FUJHY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

