Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
FUJHY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
