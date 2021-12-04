Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

