Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

