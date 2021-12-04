Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.