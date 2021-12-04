SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,099 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

