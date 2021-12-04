SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

