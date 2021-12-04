SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

