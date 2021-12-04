SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.