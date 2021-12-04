SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.48

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 112196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.