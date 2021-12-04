Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,474. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

