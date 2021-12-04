Susquehanna Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

SMTC stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

