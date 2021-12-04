Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.73-7.80 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.56. 1,098,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,686. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average is $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.