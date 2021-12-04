Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 512.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

