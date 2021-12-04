Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $425.61 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $425.61 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00346767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,578,026 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

