TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $41.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,652,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,729. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.