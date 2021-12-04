Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 806,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

