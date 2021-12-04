Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

