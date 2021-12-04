Tapmydata (TAP) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $4,544.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00286834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010261 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

