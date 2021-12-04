Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Update

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. 809,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.