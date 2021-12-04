T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY opened at $6.18 on Friday. T&D has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

