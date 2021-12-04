Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. 4,625,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

