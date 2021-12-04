Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.46.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $89.57 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

