Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Insider Charles Wigoder Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94), for a total value of £29,000,000 ($37,888,685.65).

Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,264.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,171.88. Telecom Plus PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 993.65 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,530.79 ($20.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

