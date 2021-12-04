Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Financial Contrast

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Telstra alerts:

This table compares Telstra and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $16.60 billion 2.02 $1.39 billion N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telstra and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 2 2 0 2.50 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telstra currently has a consensus price target of $13.82, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Telstra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telstra is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Telstra beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia. The Telstra Enterprise segment sells and contracts management for medium to large businesses, and government customers globally. The Networks and IT segment is responsible for the overall planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions. The Telstra InfraCo segment provides a range of telecommunication products and services delivered over Telstra networks and associated support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. The All Other segments include certain items of income and expense relating to multiple reportable segment

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.