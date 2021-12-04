Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Up 17.7% in November

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 692,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,100. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

