Terry Gohl Buys 3,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HZN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $192,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.