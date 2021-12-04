Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $214.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 598,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,041. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

