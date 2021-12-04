The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for about 4.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

