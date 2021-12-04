The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,395,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

