The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

